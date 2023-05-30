Last weekend, the Fernández Family met in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, for the Wedding of Lizbeth Muñoz González and Gerardo Jr., son of Alba Abarca and Gerardo Fernández, one of “Los Tres Potrillos” by the late singer Vicente Fernández and Doña Cuquita. The religious ceremony took place in the majestic Basilica of the Blessed Sacrament, also known as the Expiatory Temple of Guadalajara, while the reception was held in a room in La Perla Tapatía.

Mrs Maria del Refugio Abarca Villaseñorbetter known as lady cuquita, widow of Vicente Fernandezcaptured the attention of all the guests and it was not for less, since She looked beautiful and elegant in her red dress.. The Matriarch of the Fernández Dynasty was overjoyed to see the entire family reunited: her children, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Thanks to the photos and videos shared by some of the family members, we were able to see how much fun he had. lady cuquita76 years old, enjoying the great clan formed by her beloved husband Don Chente, “El Charro de Huentitán”, and her.

One of the photos that has touched the fans is the one in which Doña Cuquita poses very happily with her three children: Vicente Jr., Gerardo and Alejandro Fernandez, “The Three Foals”, accompanied by their respective sentimental partners Mariana González, Alba Abarca and Karla Laveaga. Without a doubt, said image would have been even more perfect with the presence of Vicente Fernandezwho unfortunately died on December 12, 2021, at the age of 81because of a multiple organ failure derived from Guillain-Barré syndromein which his hematological, cardiovascular, renal and pulmonary systems collapsed.

Doña Cuquita with her three sons “Los Tres Potrillos” and her daughters-in-law.

The widow of the interpreter of songs like “El Rey”, “Hermoso cariño”, “Mujeres divinas”, “Estos celos” and many more, toasted with tequila “The Three Foals” with her son Alejandro, as well as her granddaughters, including Sissi Fernández, daughter of Vicente Jr. and Sissi Penichet.

Vicente Fernandez and Doña Cuquita they were married for almost 58 years. When seeing the beauty of María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, it is worth remembering the song “Divine Women” by Don Chente: “the most beautiful hours of my life, I have spent them next to a lady, we could die in the canteens and we would never be able to forget them , women, oh women so divine, there is no other way than to adore them, women, oh women so divine, there is no other way but to adore them”.

Doña Cuquita with her granddaughters Camila and Sissi Fernández, as well as her great-granddaughters Cayetena and Carlotta.

