Querétaro.- During the presentation of Los Tigres del Norte in Querétaro, the Sinaloa group paused to inform those present about the sensitive death of his mother, Doña Consuelo Hernández.

The mother of the Hernández brothers was one of the main supports of the group. A worker of the land just like her husband, Doña Consuelo tirelessly supported and promoted the musical career of her children.

At the time Los Tigres del Norte received the news, they were on stage. They paused for a moment the concert to address the public, and emotionally dedicated the rest of the performance to their late mother.

In a show of professionalism and respect for the memory of their parent, the group continued the concert between tears and expressions of gratitude to the woman who brought them into the world and always guided them in their adventures through music until they reached the pinnacle of success.

Rest in peace Doña Consuelo.