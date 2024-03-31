He former Mexican footballer Luis Roberto Alves dos Santos Gavranicbetter known as Zaguebe found of mourning the unfortunate death of his mother Cleide Gavranic. “Go in peace, beloved mother, beautiful and dear, affectionate with that kindness, that generosity, that enormous, gigantic, infinite love that always characterized you,” said the TV Azteca sports commentator on his social networks. Until now The causes of the death of the former mother-in-law of the journalist and television host Paola Rojas are unknown..

“Here on this side, rest assured that your children, grandchildren, family and friends will remember you forever. Thank you for everything, Mrs. Cleide, Cleidinha. Rest in peace, mother,” he expressed. Zagueex-husband of Paola Rojas and mother of her children Leonardo and Paulo.

In his social media post, Zaguewho was part of the Mexican soccer team, He referred to the death of his mother as a ship that is receding on the horizon and on the other side, there are some people who are looking forward to it. He ex-husband of Paola Rojashost of the program “Netas Divinas”, is convinced his mother was received in the afterlife by his father José Alves.

“Imagine that you are on the seashore and you see a ship leaving. You keep watching as it moves away, further and further away, until finally just a point appears on the horizon, there the sea and the sky meet and you say: 'ready, he's gone'. Did he go where? He went to a place that your vision cannot reach, that's all. He is still as big, as beautiful, as beautiful, as imposing as he was when he was near you, the diminished dimension is in you, not in him or her. And at that moment when you are saying: 'he or she is gone', there are other eyes watching him or her approach and other voices exclaiming with great joy and happiness, receiving them with open arms, the first I am totally convinced will be your lifelong partner, the great wolf, beloved and dear father, 'is coming!'”

RIP Doña Cleide, Zague's mother and former mother-in-law of Paola Rojas.

Zague has received many signs of support for the death of his mother Doña Cleide. “I am very sorry, dear Zague, I send you a big hug, pure light for your mother's path”, “getting used to absence is the difficult part, rejoice in your hearts because you have already reunited with Don Lobo, solitary, remembering the great family you formed “, “strong hug dear Zague, you will live through us with our example and it will transcend into our children, it is the best way to honor them, our prayers with you” and more messages.

