Cordoba, Veracruz. He pain it was too big, too much, and her heart couldn’t resist, it stopped forever.

It was like that, from a heart attack, how Mrs. Amelia Garcia Fernandezmother of former deputy Alexis Sánchez Garcíawho was shot to death along with his little minor childone day before.

Doña Amelia was inside the Vélez funeral home, where the bodies of her beloved son and grandson were veiled, who was only 7 years old when he died at the hands of assassins.

In the midst of the deep sadness for what happened on Sunday afternoon, the lady began to feel bad; your son Arturo Sánchez, former mayor of TezonapaHe soon put her in his car to take her to a private hospital, but when they arrived it was too late: she had delivered her soul.

Arturo Sánchez indicated that for everyone's safety, the contracted transportation service would be suspended so that people who wanted to accompany them in the funeral of his brother and nephew, were transferred from Tezonapa to Cordova.

On Sunday afternoon in the municipality of Tezonapa, Alexis Sánchez and his family were returning in their truck from celebrating the 50th anniversary of a spare parts company they owned, when they were attacked by gunfire. triggermenthis on Juárez avenue.

Alexis and her little son passed away; his wife was badly injured and she was taken to a hospital, where she is treated.

Added to this tragedy was the death of Doña Amelia, who could not resist the harsh blow that fate and the violence of Mexico dealt her.

