Don Virginio Colmegna goes to live Son“Hope beyond us”, a community born to host the disabled whose families will no longer be able to take care of them

At 77 years old Don Virginio Colmegna begins a new adventure in the social sphere, founding the community Son, Hope beyond us, where he will live after leaving the presidency of the Casa della Carità in Milan. Frontier Priest throughout his life, he has always proposed and lived the social justice in a Christian dimension, as a service to the least.

This is a project by solidarity construction, “We inhabit the future”in the Hadrian district of Milan, a place where disabled people can experience autonomy without parentsbut also a place of cultural animation, open to the territory and welcoming towards all fragility.

The inauguration of the don’s new “house” took place at the end of October. Work continued throughout the summer on the farmhouse and on the new building built next to it. The investment was 3.7 million eurosobtained from donations and fundraising through Banca Etica and others.

These are the words of Don Colmegna: “It is a service with the desire to innovate, so that no one feels abandoned, a network of families that give emotional solidity to the project. Trust was born from this ancient idea of ​​mine, even on the part of Monsignor Delpini who had not yet been nominated archbishop when I explained it to him. We have many ideas, including that of a popular school on ecology, since there is so much greenery here”.

And he continues: “With Son we are living a welcome experience aimed at families who experience a situation of disability and who are trying their hand at the “After us”. But from the beginning we didn’t just want to build a structure, but to commit ourselves to the issue of rights, with the promotion of conferences and other cultural events”.

The municipal councilor for welfare Lamberto Bertolé commented the project thus: “Projects like this make that Milan becomes the inclusive city we are working fortogether with the third sector and the social private sector, committed every day to guarantee assistance, rights and support”.

Don Colmegna is going to live there with his adopted son David, David’s partner and other friends. Hence the decision to move on, leaving the Casa della Carità of which he had been President since 2002, the year of its foundation, by the will of Cardinal Martini. A move that has been planned for some time and which sees in its place the arrival of Don Paolo Selmi, born in 1966, former parish priest in the Barona district of Milan.

