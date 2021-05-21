The crisis in Colombia caused Don Tetto to postpone his long-awaited virtual concert Don Tetto: 18 years to June 26. However, the alternative rock band has prepared a strategy to introduce the songs that make up their new album to their audience. Sand castles.

The Republic spoke with Jaime Valderrama, bassist of the Colombian group, who reveals interesting details about the group, trajectory and future projects.

Don Tetto turns 18 years old. When you started, did you think they were going to last that long?

We didn’t really know what to expect. I can’t say that we didn’t dream of being Don Tetto for a long time, being on stage, continuing to rehearse, making music. But, we also started in a very empirical way, at school. We were friends who enjoyed spending time together making music.

How did Don Tetto evolve in these 18 years?

A lot. We started in very small events between 2003 and 2006. We just wanted to show our music, play where we could, and that’s how we became known in our city (Bogotá).

We had our first massive concert in Rock in the Park (2006), an event of 50,000 people.

Hence we made the decision to professionalize our group, We released our first album Lo que no sabías (2007) . We started traveling internationally. The United States, Mexico and Peru were our first destinations.

From then on everything was different; We began to grow as people, to understand that we were not only in a group, it was a life project. We evolved in our instruments, composing the songs, looking for a sound that captivated and surprised the public, year after year.

Now, they are about to release their fifth album, Castles de arena …

It is an album that was born practically in 2020, during all this time of the pandemic. At the beginning of last year we released the first song called “Drowning “; we had plans to go to Peru, Mexico, Ecuador. We were going to do a lot of things, but everything was slowed down.

How did they take advantage of that abrupt halt?

It was a time of reflection, of thinking about how Don Tetto’s strategy was going to be once this happened, because we also knew that this was not going to last two or three months. We knew that this was going to have a long term and we had to somehow build something that would allow us to continue.

What is the planned strategy for Sandcastles?

It is a very important album, first of all because we work on it independently, we are our own record label.

We also think that the 8 or 9 songs that Sand Castles brings we cannot get out of one, because nowadays people ask for new music from their artists every month, two months . So after a month and a half they’ll be asking for another nine, and that’s not really our style of working.

But we can’t release a nine-song album and let a year and a half go by to release another, because we would be going against what music is today.

So, we decided to show Sand Castles throughout 2021, to go out song by song so that it always has a release every two months with its own video clip, where we can show coherence between our art, music and technology.

The videos will have a certain connection between each of them. It’s not a narrative story or something, but they do have a connection,

What was the first song you released in 2021?

Is named “We are not going to lose”, we premiered it on March 26. It is a song full of energy. With a renewed sound, a guitar with an effect, some electronic deeps, different things, but somehow he is still Don Tetto.

It is also important that music today carries a message. “We are not going to lose”, talks about how we are living today, the desire to have everything. Sometimes, having so much information, being able to share with other people on social networks, wanting to be number one; If you don’t know how to handle it, you end up not enjoying the best moments, the family.

Now comes “Between north and south” …

It is a simple that due to the events in our country and in solidarity with the people who are seeking a change in the government, we decided postpone it to June 18 .

“Between the North and the South” is a more romantic song, and it talks about when you lose a loved one, you remember it everywhere.

In these 18 years, what songs by Don Tetto are most special to you?

It is a bit difficult, because every song that has come out of Don Tetto, and even others that have not been simple, are part of your history, of your life, as a person, because we have always been very honest and sincere in our lyrics.

There are songs that when I go to Peru seem important to me like “Do not say I am sorry” (2010), “My mistake” (2010), songs that made us known to the Peruvian public.

Songs from the first album like “It happened again”, “Failed attempt” “Addicted to pain (tears)”Are themes that marked a stage in us when we were twenty years old.

If I have to choose between our entire discography, it would be between “Vamos a perd” (2021) or “Entre norte y el sur” (2021), because I feel that this new sound by Don Tetto is a new proposal at a time when the music is predictable.

You have been promoting the Día del Rock Colombia festival, how was this experience born?

Here in Colombia there is a lot of talent, and that was one of the reasons why we started with our company to prioritize this festival because if we take for examples such as the Peruvian Rock Day or the Live rockBecause there are so many Peruvian bands that can get together and play in a stadium for 50,000 people, why not in our country, with so much talent.

There are bands like Velvety, Doctor Krápula, WRATH, The Pestilence, or emerging bands like Apollo 7, among others, have a large audience, many of them have had a track record, national and international recognition. So, we felt that we should start to create a union between all those bands, between all those generations.

We have already had four editions, three physical, for more than 10 to 12,000 people, which is a great growth and the digital one, was last year.

The digital it was the first festival in Latin America in virtual reality; we had bands like The Petitfellas, we were also part of the list of artists and we had the opportunity to be the producers. That experience was crazy.

We hope that life will give us the opportunity in 2022 to do it again physically, and that people can continue to live with their artists.

In fact, for the 2020 physique, in February, we had Diphonia from Peru, which was amazing because we have made great friends in the country over the years.

Have to Charlie Parra, his group, to forge that connection between Colombia and Peru, we thought it was incredible.

With Tourist we were in Jamming 2019, in Peru. And we had the opportunity to play a song by them.

Peru has always been a country where we feel at home and we hope to continue contributing and for that connection to grow.

How do you envision the future of Don Tetto?

Only God knows. We see ourselves as an aspirational band, we see ourselves as people within music and culture, not only in our country, in Latin America . Influential in society, I do not know if politically because it has never been our wave, but influential in the generations that want to build through art, culture, music.

We feel that we want to be a rock band remembered, cult, legendary within music That is the process, we have to divide it, overcome each difficulty, ascend little by little and build something solid that allows us to do this all our lives, that is what we seek as Don Tetto and that is how we see ourselves in the future.

