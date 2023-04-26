













Artificial intelligence has been in vogue in recent months by presenting curious combinations. Now it was Don Ramón’s turn to fall for these applications. It’s just that someone decided to represent him as different action figures, from Superman to James Bond.

These curious creations began to spread on Reddit and it seems that they will become a new trend. More and more creatives have appeared that even put the tenant of the neighborhood as a hobbit or a simple fireman.

We do not know exactly why Don Ramón is so interesting to Internet users. After all, it is easy to find him in humorous situations throughout the networks. Even starring in their own anime intros. This is just one more of his adventures in cyberspace.

Who is Don Ramon?

Don Ramón was one of the inhabitants of the same neighborhood where El Chavo del 8 lives. In his appearances he was known for being quite lazy and constantly running away from paying rent. However, he also sometimes showed himself to be a charitable soul with Chavo himself and with his daughter, La Chilindrina. Although he sometimes took out his anger with Quico.

In the last seasons of the series, his character stopped appearing. However, even to this day he remains one of his most recognizable characters. Especially in Latin America, where they have great appreciation for him. Are you fans of this unique neighbor?

