Don Ramón is one of the most beloved characters in the collective memory of millions of Latin Americans. His celebrated role arose from the scripts developed by Roberto Gómez Bolaños for the emblematic series “The guy from the eight”. It was cunning Ramon Valdes what made him win the hearts of people, who remember him until 34 years after his death.

On August 9, 1988, after a long fight against stomach cancer, Don Ramón passed away in Mexico City. He knows a little more about the neighborhood actor here.

Who was Don Ramón in real life?

The acting career of Ramon Valdes He started very early, influenced by a family full of actors like Germán ‘Tin Tan’, Antonio ‘el Ratón’ and Manuel ‘el Loco’ Valdés. Ramón was nicknamed ‘el Moncho’. He moved to Ciudad de Juárez at the age of two.

Despite the talent within their home, the Valdés family was not immune to difficulties, especially financial ones, but Ramón had enough talent to make a name for himself in the midst of the Golden age of Mexican cinema.

According to Rubén Aguirre, the personality of Don Ramón was very close to that of Valdés. Photo: Infobae

The immortal and improvised phrases of Ramón Valdez

Mr Ramon It was probably the most recognized work in the entire acting career of Ramón Valdés and, curiously, it was a character very similar to real life.

Among the most remembered of the protagonist of the neighborhood we can mention his striking clothing —with which Valdés himself came dressed to the recordings— and above all his memorable phrases, many of which were improvised by the actor himself. These are some of them:

“Yes you will be, yes you will be!”

“I’m not giving you another one just because…”

“What happened, what happened, let’s go”

“With permission, said ‘Monchito'”

Valdés performing with Roberto Gómez Bolaños. Photo: Free Press

How was Ramón Valdés’ meeting with Chespirito?

When Roberto Gomez Bolanos was looking for talent for his show “The super geniuses of the square table” found in Ramón Valdés a great complement for Marie Antoinette of the Snows and Ruben Aguirre. With the cast complete, the show was renamed “Chespirito” and the rest is history.

Why did Don Ramón leave “El chavo del 8″?

A reason why Ramón Valdés decided to separate from the cast of Chespirito in 1979. Rumors of the time assure that the conflict between Gómez Bolaños and Carlos Villagran (Kiko) was one of the reasons. Villagrán retired from the program in 1978 and, shortly after, would star in his own show in Venezuela, together with Ramón Valdés, called “Federrico”, in 1982.

Ramón Valdés left the Chespirito show in 1979, after Carlos Villagrán left in 1978. Photo: El Popular

In 1981, ‘Monchito’ generated one of the most emotional moments on the set of “El chavo del Ocho”, when he decided to return to the show that made him famous. The event was planned, but kept secret to surprise María Antonieta de las Nieves. The actress broke down in tears and her reaction in that episode was genuine.