Choreography

José Carlos Martínez (inspired by the choreographies of Petipa and Gorski)

Additional choreography

Mayte Chico

Staging

Elna Matamoros

Sceography

Raúl García Guerrero

Lightning

Nicolás Fischtel

Locker room

Carmen Granell

Characterization, makeup and wigs

Lou Valérie Dubuis

Orchestra address

Manuel Coves

Interpreters

National Dance Company (Address: Muriel Romero), titular orchestra of the Royal Theater

Main soloists

Giada Rossi, Yanier Gómez Noda

Place

Real Theater, Madrid

José Carlos Martínezthen director of the National Dance Companyhe succeeded when he chose ‘Don Quixote’ as the first title of the classic repertoire in the return of the team to academic ballet after the Duato era. The work, created by Marius Petipa and … premiered in the Moscow Bolshoi in 1869, it is a luminous, vital, vigorous piece -also its music, directed with vigor by Manuel Coves-, and a Spanish company can assimilate the character in a more natural way -as its title indicates, it is inspired by the gigantic novel by Miguel de Cervantes.

The version of José Carlos Martínez, inspired by the original choreographies of Petipa and Gorski, is sprinkled with that Spanish spirit that beats in the work, full of topics, freedoms and anachronisms -he has counted for it with an expert Spanish dance dancer, Mayte Chico-; It emphasizes at many times the humorous character of the story – the episode of the weddings of Camacho – without giving up mimicry, so many times attached, but here shown with freshness, and gives nobility and dignity to the character of Don Quixote, reduced in other versions to a mere cartoon. The result is a clean, radiant and optimistic choreography.

The National Dance Company is in full reconstruction after the arrival at its direction of Muriel Romero; There is a lot of youth and novelty in your dance body, which contributes to your interventions. The remarkable protagonist couple of the premiere, Giada Rossi and Yanier Gómez Nodathey show their quality, their conditions and their enthusiasm, but perhaps they lack the thrust and the verve that their characters ask for.

And a reflection (nothing new): the Real Theater has exhausted the localities for the five functions -frequently when it program great titles of the classic ballet repertoire. Wouldn’t it be convenient to study the possibility of increasing the number of functions or, better, ballet shows?











