To know

“The greatest evil is the lack of love and charity, the terrible indifference towards our neighbor who lives next to the street, assaulted by exploitation, corruption, poverty and disease.” (Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta).

Being interested in others must be the characteristic of the Christian, trying to transmit the great treasure of faith to those who lack it. Pope Francis invited to care about others and evangelize with respect and patience.

To think

A few years ago, the Pope Francisco beatified the first martyr of the Catholic Church assassinated by the mafia. Her name was Giuseppe Puglisi, popularly known as father pineItalian priest.

Father Pino, the son of Carmelo, a shoemaker, and Josefa, a seamstress, was a parish priest in Palermo, a place dominated by the mafia. They lacked a secondary school, police station, or health center. Don Pino was a staunch defender of children used by the Sicilian mafia to distribute heroin and other drugs. He also helped young women and single mothers in need. He conveyed hope to families that they could cultivate a good society.

The mob declared him their enemy and harassed him, beating him up. He refused donations of dubious origin. They tried to intimidate him, leaving him dead animals or burning part of his parish. On September 15, 1993, his 56th birthday, he was murdered in front of his church by a hitman, who confessed that he did it out of hatred for the faith. Later the assassin said that before shooting him, Don Pino looked into his eyes and smiled at him while he told him that he was already waiting for him.

Don Pino used to say: “If everyone does something, then a lot can be done.” The film In the light of the sun, based on the life of Don Pino, has already been filmed in Italy.

To live

He Pope Benedict XVI He commented that Don Pino had a heart that burned with authentic pastoral charity… He worked so that each family lived its fundamental vocation as the first educator of the faith of the children. An example of who he knew how to love giving his life for others.