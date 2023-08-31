Pedro Villalba He is a Peruvian cook who marked an entire generation with his simple recipes, cheap dishes, with his charisma and joy. Thus, before the popular chefs of our days like Gaston Acurio or Virgilio Martínez, Don Pedrito was in charge of disseminating culinary art through television.

Although Don Pedrito is no longer in force on television as in the past, he has not left his great love for cooking, so now he shares his secrets with his followers through his social networks. In a recent interview, Pedro Villalva spoke about Gastón Acurio whom he called “ungrateful.”

What did Don Pedrito say about Gastón Acurio?

Pedro Villalva pointed out that although he considered Gastón Acurio a “great friend” he had a “big mistake”. “It’s that he always promises ‘Don Pedrito, I’m going to call you on the phone’, he doesn’t help, he doesn’t recognize,” he told the “Simple Mortals” podcast.

In that sense, Don Pedrito indicated that the chef was “too ungrateful” and that he had received little recognition, despite the fact that Gaston Acurio I had learned from him.

“He must have said at any time, ‘Don Pedrito is one of the managers of Peruvian cuisine,’ he has never said it,” he recalled.

“It hurts in my soul because I Gastón… He has learned a lot from me and all those who have been famous have learned because I was the pioneer, the first Peruvian to put on a kitchen uniform and I danced and put myself at the level of all the international chefs on television,” he said.

Mistreatment that Don Pedrito received from chefs

Don Pedrito not only questioned Gastón Acurio, but also chef Micha. According to his version, he was offended by the treatment he had received from the popular chefs.

“When Gastón Acurio has said ‘Don Pedrito is one of the founders’? Neither has Micha, rather they have offended me (…)”, he said. Likewise, he recalled an event in which he was mentioned, but without acknowledging him.

“They talked a lot of things, in the amphitheater they commented that Teresa Ocampo began in Peruvian cuisine and then they said that Astrid and Gastón were second and third, others more,” he commented. In addition, according to Don Pedrito, they pointed to the color of his skin to refer to him.

