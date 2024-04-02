Don Patriciello and the letter to Sandokan: “You also hurt your children, truly repent”

Francis Schiavone he decided to repent after 26 years of harsh prison and collaborate with justice. Sandokan he is the leader of the casalesi and knows the secrets about the poisoning of dozens and dozens of hectares of once lush countryside, the sadly known buried toxic waste which resulted in the death of many people, especially children, affected by tumors due to inhalation of harmful substances present in the air. On the Land of fires and the secrets that only Sandokan can know also intervened Don Patriciello, the priest of Caivano. Good Friday, the parish priest decided to address Schiavone directly through a very harsh letter.

“Reading and listening to the comments of our people – writes Don Maurizio and reported by Il Corriere della Sera – I could not help but notice the reaction of those who continue to curse you and your lineage for the much harm you have done. There is no shortage of those who believe that yours was just a clever move to leave hard prison, now that you are 70 years old and you have cancer. Francesco – he insists -, take courage with both hands and tell us everything you know. Many white collar workers are trembling. Help us eradicate the cursed weeds at the root. Among those you have done the most harm to are your children, the good people of Casal di Principethe innocent victimscancer deaths, especially children, mostly havoc of the toxic spills“.