Don Omar He joined the group of artists who, in recent days, raised their voice against the violence unleashed in Colombia towards the protesters of the protests for the increase in taxes during the pandemic for low-income sectors.

The renowned reggaeton singer took to his official Instagram account to send a phrase with an imposing message.

“Colombia I’m going to you” was the message that accompanied the photo in which the Puerto Rican Don Omar could be seen with a contrast of yellow, blue and red. After that, many of his followers left comments of appreciation for his gesture of solidarity in difficult times.

Currently, Colombia is on a national strike and the situation has generated concern in different celebrities around the world.

Shakira, Juanes, Karol G, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Bad Bunny, René and more came together to ask the Government of Iván Duque to ensure the safety of the protesters and stop the wave of violence against them, which, so far , has left more than 20 dead and several injured.

Don Omar and his message to Colombia. Photo: Don Omar / Instagram

Shakira: “Let’s not be deaf to the cry of our own”

Shakira was highly demanded by his followers to speak out for the socio-political crisis that his native country has been experiencing since April 28. After several days in silence, the Barranquilla sent a heartfelt message about what happened.

“It is unacceptable for a mother to lose her only child to brutality. And that 18 other people have their lives taken from them in a peaceful protest. Bullets will never be able to silence the voice of the sufferer. And it is essential that we are not deaf to the cry of our own. I ask the Government of my country to take urgent measures, stop the violation of human rights and restore the value of human life above any political interest, “the Colombian wrote on her social networks.

Shakira protests that Colombian authorities use excessive force in demonstrations. Photo: capture / Facebook

