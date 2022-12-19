Don Mazzi: “Paedophile priests? The fault of unlived adolescents”

Don Mazzi attacks heavily Church and it does so without half measures. The intervention of the 93 years old founder of Exodus on the problems of Holy See. “If there were no Vatican, – explains Don Mazzi in Bresciaoggi – the Church would be much, much better. It goes emptied and burnt. It is the copy of the temple Of Jerusalem. More road, less Vatican! To the Dad I remembered the parable of the good shepherd and I told him that I am better off than him, because at least I can run after the lost sheep. His secretary’s eyes widened. Francis to Assisi with his stick and in Africa only the cardinalsto clean your shoes”.

“The Godfather – continues Don Mazzi – he gave us 32 teeth, but I lost them all in an accident. Therefore the language it doesn’t get caught in the arches, it is free. I want one Church that it arrives before, that it doesn’t do del do-gooders. I can’t stand it anymore, goodism. Pedophile priests? If you spend the first part of your life indoors, certainly from great you will have gods problems. The teenager has to mess with her. Of those who are always good, me I do not trust. Adolescence is a moment wild. We adults just have to love them, the boys. But not because they change. love them, as they are”. Don Mazzi also talk about Fabricius Corona: “Pirla was and pirla remained. You can hear the divinity of himselfthere is not nothing authentic In him. His words leave me completely indifferent. Unfortunately I recognize that Corona and Mora only made me waste time”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

