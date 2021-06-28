It is becoming clear about Don Matteo, a very popular television series that has been the protagonist of Italian television for years. Recently, fans of the series have been “hit to the heart” by the news of the absence of one of the most beloved faces: Don Matteo, who has always been played by Terence Hill.

The thirteenth edition of Don Matteo, but it won’t be the same as always. First of all, what changes is something considered fundamental: the role of the protagonist.

In fact, by now we know, it will be Raoul Bova to fill the role of the most famous priest passionate about investigations inItaly. News are now coming out on how the fateful switch will take place.

It was just right Terence Hill to talk about how the change of witness will take place and the reason that led him to “abandon” what was now a real family. Meanwhile, we know that Raoul Bova it will obviously not be another Don Matteo, but it will be called Don Massimo, a young (and charming) priest.

The passage from Terence Hill to Raoul Bova

Read also: Isola dei Famosi, Matteo Diamanti: who is he? Career and private life

Interviewed by Corriere della Sera, Terence Hill gave specifics and, without spoiler nothing, he decided to tell what the moment will be like when he “disappears” to make room for the new “Don”, Raoul Bova.

There is no episode focused on Don Matteo’s departure from the scene. There will be no tears and hugs. Raoul arrives in the fifth episode and, later, it will be discovered what kind of bond unites him to my character: it is Don Matteo who chose him as his successor, and then the reason why I disappear will be revealed.

The historic Italian actor Terence Hill he then said that the first five episodes of the thirteenth season of Don Matteo will see him again as a protagonist. Without too many explanations, he hinted what a link there will be between Don Matteo and Don Massimo (interpreted by Raoul Bova).

Finally, Terence Hill he chose to explain the reason for his choice. In practice, after years in the world of television and cinema, he needs to be with himself and enjoy an age that is also advanced, but which does not prevent him from wanting to be active and enjoy life:

I wanted to devote more time to my private life: now I want to take a long trip with my family to America and, next May, I finally want to do the Camino de Santiago de Compostela. I am proud of the choice that has been made for my successor. You might be interested in: Big Brother Paola Di Benedetto humiliated by Matteo Gentili

Happy to leave the baton to the actor Raoul Bova, Terence Hill he just wants to switch off, after a lifetime between one shoot and another.