Countless highly successful roles played by Roberto Nobile in his 40-year career: he died due to a sudden illness

Completely unexpected is the news that has spread in the last few hours and that has thrown many fans of cinema and television into utter despair. Roberto Nobile, much appreciated actor of successful films and TV series, died today in Rome. To take him away, apparently, a sudden illness. He was 75 years old.

To disclose the news a press release issued by The Courier of the City. Roberto Nobile is born in Verona November 11, 1947. Three cities of the heart in his life: Verona, where he was born, RagusaSicilian city where his family was originally from e Romea city that has adopted it above all artistically speaking.

From an early age he showed his interest for cinema and for acting in general. Passion which then became his work, in which he almost distinguished himself 40 years of extraordinary career.

The most important roles of Roberto Nobile

His debut as an actor he arrived in 1984, when the great director Pupi Avati wanted it in his film entitled “Graduation Party”. It is not the only film in which Roberto Nobile and Avati have worked together. In fact, three years later, their marriage continued in the film “Last Minute”.

Another great one professional tuning, the Veronese actor, had it with another great Italian director: Nanni Moretti. Directed by him, he acted, in fact, in: “Caro Diario” in 1993, “The son’s room” in 2001 and “Habemus Papam” in 2011.

His career in television. The fictions in which she has acted are different and all of enormous success. The first was “La Piovra”, a series in which he appeared in the seventh and eighth seasons.

Then “Un Posto al Sole”, “Il Commissario Montalbano” in which he played Nicolò Zito“Ultimo”, “Police District” in which he played the role of Antonio Parmesan and “Don Matteo”.

Or even “Commissioner Manara”, “Under the sky of Rome”, “Amanda Knox”, “The dream of the marathon runner”, “Black Wolfe“,“ A big family ”,“ The thirteenth apostle ”,“ Flying squad ”and“ Kissed by the sun ”.

In short, a career full of great successes. The last appearance of him, in fact, was that in the cinematic film “Abbi Fede” of 2020, directed by Giorgio Pasotti.