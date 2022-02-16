Jorge Cao was one of the first to confirm his presence in Passion of hawks 2. However, many were surprised when, a short time later, he revealed that he was no longer in the soap opera. In his replacement came Germán Quintero as the new Don Martín.

In this sense, People magazine in Spanish spoke with Danna García (Norma), Paola Rey (Jimena) and Natasha Klauss (Sarita), who shared their opinions regarding the change in the interpreter of the beloved grandfather of the Elizondo sisters.

“(Jorge Cao) is still part of us and there is the same affection, the same love and we have the same respect for the actor, for the person and respecting his decision 100%. (…) A big hug to my new partner, Germancito, with whom we have worked fantastically and he is doing a beautiful role too”, he said Garcia.

Germán Quintero as Don Martín with Danna García (Norma Elizondo) for Pasión de gavilanes 2. Photo: Instagram/@germanquinterol

YOU CAN SEE: Pasión de gavilanes 2, chapter 2: how to watch the second episode of the telenovela online?

For its part, King He hopes to meet again soon with the original actor of General Acevedo. Likewise, she remembers that she met Quintero on the set of Montecristo, where the actress met her current husband: “It always bothers me because he says: ‘I was part of that love story there.’ So obviously he’s a part of my life, he’s an actor that I love a lot and obviously he’s a great partner.”

In the case of Klaus, the artist recognized that Cao’s absence was a great loss for her, since they formed a very close bond. “He is the godfather of my two daughters. (…) For me, it has been the pain that the loss of a family member can give you. Coincidentally, I had two losses last year in my personal life; So not having it here is just that: it’s a loss,” she said.

With the arrival of the first chapter of Colombian fiction, Cao’s replacement had a brief time on the screen. Despite her characterization, the show’s followers used Twitter to express their dismay at the change of interpreter. Next, we leave you some of the reactions in the social network.

Fans of Pasión de gavilanes comment on the replacement of Jorge Cao as Don Martín. Photo: Twitter capture

Fans of Pasión de gavilanes comment on the replacement of Jorge Cao as Don Martín. Photo: Twitter capture