Córdoba, Veracruz.- A Sir of 81 years, Don Manuel Espinoza del Valleapparently trusted too much in your neighborand now he He accuses her of stealing 200 thousand pesos from himproduct of the sale of landin addition to your Wellness card.

Don Manuel identified the neighbor in question as Juana Tepole, reports the news outlet El Buen Tono.

They both live in the Unión neighborhood of the city of Córdoba.

He is Don Manuel Espinoza del Valle. Photo published by El Buen Tono.

Don Manuel assured that Juana took it away the Welfare card on the grounds that he might mislead her, and she made Purchases and withdrawals with her.

And also, Don Manuel accused said woman of not wanting to return him the amount of 200 thousand pesosthat he gave him to keep, after selling land. She added that this money was deposited in a bank, because it was a large amount, although without being able to verify this, because the banking transaction was made by the neighbor.

The publication adds that Pedro Hernández Tepole, Juana Tepole’s brother, who is allegedly the supervisor of Cobaev 46, threatened Don Manuel when he went to ask and demand that his sister return his money.