We all are, in one way or another. There are those who have the sordid madness of money. Others suffer from the deceptive madness of power. Many of us, more fortunate, suffer and enjoy the beautiful madness of love.

Don Manolito’s is another kind of madness. He likes to make signatures in the air. With an imaginary pen she traces invisible signatures whose traces only he sees. People have fun watching him draw his nonexistent signatures, and give him money to do them.

-Don Manolito, I want a signature of 10 pesos.

He makes a simple short-dimensional signature.

-Don Manolito, make me a signature of 20 pesos.

This one is longer and more complicated.

The highest price is the 50 pesos. To do it, Don Manolito turns on himself, jumps in order to put a point on high, comes and goes in order to adorn the signature with crooked turns and elaborate ornaments.

Those who see him make his imaginary signatures laugh gleefully.

I do not.

And it is that I have the same trade as Don Manolito.

We both dedicate ourselves to writing in the air.

