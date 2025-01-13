His pastoral work as an educator and as a businessman has had a depth that is not usually achieved only from the altar.





Don Luis de Lezama He lived in dedication to others and had the courage to do so not only from devotion but from innovation, daring and challenging the parameters of his time.

Like Spencer Tracy in Forge of Men,…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only