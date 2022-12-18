Padua in shock

It was delivered to don Luca Favarinthe so-called “priest of migrants“, the decree of suspension a divinis, with immediate effect. Faravin’s comment on Facebook: “All this without once, only once in 20 years, the ecclesiastical institution coming into the community”. This provision, we read in a note from the diocese of Padua, “it is the natural consequence of the request – presented by Don Luca Favarin himself, on December 13, 2022 – to be exempt from the duties associated with the priestly ministry and to start the procedure for dispensation from the ordained ministry. This provision , which responds to canon 1333 paragraph 1 of the Code of Canon Law, foresees that from now on Don Luca cannot celebrate the Eucharist and the other sacraments and sacramentals”. In the face of this news, we read on www.agensir.it, “which represents a reason for sadness and displeasure for Bishop Claudio Cipolla and for the Church of Padua, it is necessary to clarify and reiterate some aspects to avoid misunderstandings and inaccurate communications”. continues the note from the curia.

“Towards Don Luca Favarin there is no attitude of aversion, but on the contrary respect and appreciation for his social commitment and for the attention, shown in all these years, towards the poorest and most fragile people. The request for a dispensation was presented by Don Luca Favarin on 13 December 2022. The suspension a divinis is a necessary act and consequent upon the request for dispensation from the ordained ministry. Don Luca Favarin’s operational method of acting in the social field and his decision to exonerate him from the ordained ministry are two clearly distinct issues and must be considered as such”.

As regards action in the social field, the priest’s initiatives, the note from the diocese continues to read, “however valuable, are personal and not thought out, shared or developed together with the Church of Padua” which in terms of welcoming migrants has chosen not to act as a direct “manager” of receptionbut to rely on “qualified social cooperatives, experts in this sector, who agree in collaborating with the volunteers and in including guests in activities of public utility” and with the style of “widespread micro-receptions”.

