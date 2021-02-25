In 2007 the first was produced, then came the second, the third … And, somehow, it became official. The Zagatka Foundation paid don Juan Carlos for private flights for eleven years. “I suppose he wanted to fly with discretion, for a matter of privacy and protection of his intimacy,” sources close to Álvaro de Orleans-Borbón, distant cousin of the king emeritus, told this newspaper last November, whom Corinna Larsen pointed out as a figurehead. of the monarch in conversation with Commissioner Villarejo who uncovered the box of thunder. Now, the one who was head of State for 39 years has presented a new regularization to the Treasury for the eight million euros he received for these private trips to avoid a complaint for a tax crime.

Specifically, Juan Carlos I has paid more than four million euros to the Tax Agency, as advanced by ‘El País’ yesterday and confirmed by this newspaper. In this way the father of Felipe VI admits again, as he did in December, when he regularized about 680,000 euros for the donations made by the Mexican businessman Allen Sanginés-Krause, an unjustified increase in assets. Both these gifts and the flights paid for by Zagatka are operations after his abdication in June 2014, therefore, they were carried out when Don Juan Carlos no longer enjoyed legal protection for his position.

Modification of statutes



The Zagatka Foundation was established in Liechtenstein in October 2003 to manage a part of Álvaro de Orleans-Borbón’s assets at an administrative and financial level and to materialize, according to sources from his environment, “his help to the Spanish Royal Family, as part of the legacy transmitted by his father and grandfather, specifically to Don Juan Carlos, king at the time of its creation ».

Hence, this nobleman, 73 years old and an engineer by profession, included as beneficiary – after his son Andrés – Juan Carlos I himself and his children Felipe, Elena and Cristina.

It was in March of last year when Felipe VI learned that he was one of the beneficiaries of the Zagatka Foundation, still active today. That was the trigger for the harsh statement that the Zarzuela issued then, in which the King publicly disassociated himself from any activity of his father, renouncing the inheritance that could correspond to him and withdrawing the annual allocation of almost 200,000 euros.

It was also a wake-up call for Orleans-Bourbon. The promoter of the foundation “decided to modify the previous regulations after the declaration of Felipe VI expressing his desire not to appear as a beneficiary of the Zagatka Foundation. “All the beneficiaries that are part of the Spanish Royal House have been eliminated from it,” confirmed sources close to the distant cousin of the king emeritus.

From the surroundings of Orleans they also insisted that this was not a figurehead of Don Juan Carlos and rejected that the Zagatka Foundation is a shell company or an allegedly illicit instrumental company. “It is clearly false,” they pointed out, although in October 2018 the Swiss Prosecutor’s Office questioned the emeritus’ cousin on suspicion that the foundation had served to launder money.