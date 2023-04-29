Friday, April 28, 2023, 7:24 p.m.



The emeritus king demands “respect for the truth”, after learning of the information that indicates that he would have had a fourth daughter with an aristocrat and, therefore, an out-of-wedlock relationship that has linked him with Queen Sofía since 1962.

The infantas Elena, Cristina, and the current head of state and successor, Felipe VI, would have been born before. Despite the manifest separation between Don Juan Carlos and Doña Sofía for years, the parents of the current monarch, neither of them has taken the step of requesting a divorce. Their relationship, in any case, is seen splashed again after a book, to be published on May 8, ‘King Corp. The untold empire of Juan Carlos I’ by journalists José María Olmo and David Fernández, affirms that Don Juan Carlos is the progenitor of an illegitimate daughter whose mother would be an aristocrat, whose name the former head of state himself reveals in his statement.

“I absolutely deny having had any love affair with Mrs. Rosario Palacios may she rest in peace and consequently having had a daughter with her,” says Juan Carlos I. In this statement, the second issued in 48 hours after being reported in the media This alleged fourth paternity, Juan Carlos I assures that, out of respect for the people affected, including Alejandra and her alleged daughter, he has decided to deny this information, “rejecting and condemning as false everything that has been published in relation to this invented matter.” After more than two years of voluntary retirement in the United Arab Emirates, the king emeritus has broken his silence twice in just 28 hours.