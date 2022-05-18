Escuinapa, Sinaloa.- The Festivals of the Sea of ​​Las Cabras prevail firm as a tradition that has lasted from generation to generation of escuinapenses, the Inda Rojas family are a clear example that the love and excitement for this centennial celebration is inherited.

The Inda Rojas family did not wait for the established date (May 20 to 23) to arrive at the venue for the celebration, aboard a sheepfold truck, where they transported everything necessary to prepare the two arbors that they bought this year to house all members of this family.

The Inda Rojas were the first to arrive at Las Cabras to enjoy beautiful sunrises and starry nights that can be Enjoy the shore of the Pacific Ocean.

Its two bowers were conditioned, in them three beds, a bathroom, the kitchen and its dining room were already installed, where everything was perfectly ordered, as well as the stocked pantry and enough water for the holidays.

On the outskirts of the bower was Don Gustavo Inda a long-lived beach playerthat with their 100 years oldalready enjoys the Escuinapense tradition and since last Saturday she has been next to her daughters enjoying Las Cabras in the sea.

“Since I was little, accompanied by my parents, we enjoyed these parties that were held there by the Cerro de Las Cabra, when there was no light and everything was a family party,” said Don Gustavo, who enjoys great lucidity.

One of Gustavo’s daughters mentioned that For your family, the Fiestas del Mar de Las Cabras means enjoying a well-deserved vacationsince during the year they work tirelessly, so they have taken a break to enjoy these days, the first week has been peaceful and quiet, but they are ready to enjoy the large crowds and the popular festival that this to start.

“This is the first year that we have come so many days in advance, we arrived on Saturday at 4:00 in the afternoon, we are from the Ejido de La Campana and we decided to enjoy these festivities to the fullest; after what was experienced with the Covid-19 pandemic and that the bowers were very expensive (1,650 pesos) not to take advantage of them, ”said another of Don Gustavo’s daughters.

In another area, near the beach area, on board a tractor pulling a trailer, the family of María de Jesús Osuna arrived, ready to live in their bower and start the expansion work.

“We decided to come here today, Tuesday, to get to work preparing our arbor, we are going to expand it and it is badly located on a hill, we have to see what we can do so that it is not a risk,” he said.

In a tour carried out on the beach of Las Cabras, a great movement was verified where there are workers conditioning the electrical network, the extensions of the arbors and the cleaning of what will be the venue for the party from May 20 to 23.