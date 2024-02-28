An impressive natural spectacle has unfolded in recent days in the state of Puebla, since the Popocatépetl volcano has been very active and has put the emergency services on alert, which maintain the traffic light in phase two.

However, despite the risk that an explosion of the Popocatépetl volcano could cause in Puebla and surrounding states, the nature of the phenomenon has left some impressive postcards that have graced social networks.

One of them is a video that was shared on the X platform (formerly Twitter), where a brave pilot recorded for 16 seconds the majesty of the volcano in full explosion, but captured from above.

In the brief, but striking video, you can see the turbine of an airplane with the imposing background of Don Goyo, showing intense activity. The capture from the sky offers a unique perspective of the magnitude of the phenomenon.

But that's not all, since dozens of spectators have also managed to capture majestic photos of the Popo explosions from different angles, thus showing off their good eye on different social platforms.

What happens with Popocatépetl?

The Intense volcanic activity in Popocatépetl has led the Civil Protection of Puebla to issue alerts in 11 municipalities, warning about the presence of constant ash fall, which could cause health problems.

In addition, the National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) has declared that the volcano is at the level of yellow alert phase 2. Despite the intensity observed, it is emphasized that this activity does not represent an imminent risk for the population.

Given this natural spectacle, the population is invited to follow the instructions of the local authorities and appreciate the imposing activity of the volcano from a distance.