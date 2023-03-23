Chapter 182 of “There is room at the bottom” not only brought funny moments, but also hard moments. After her frustrated marriage, Eva took advantage of the Gonzales’ distraction and went directly to Don Gilberto’s little store to steal all of her savings. Kimberly’s grandmother took all the bills from Teresa’s father, since little by little she was discovering the hiding places of her future husband.

After finding out about everything that had happened at home after falling asleep, Don ‘Gil’ decided to go to his workplace to continue with his day and saw his light blue notebook on the floor. There he noticed that Dalila’s mother had stolen all of his money. “Where are my bills?”, the patriarch of the Gonzales managed to say. Finally, he decided not to tell anyone what happened. VIDEO: America TV