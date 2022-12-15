the last chapter of “At the bottom there is room” it showed the exchange of houses between the Gonzales family and the Maldini-Montalbán. This after they won a series of challenges in a competition proposed by Diego and Francesca themselves when they were drunk. Now, with this home swapping, some secrets have started to come to light.

First, let’s remember that, at the beginning of season 9 of the series America TVthe gonzales they lived with theNoni‘, but she ended up kicking them out of her mansion because they had committed shameful acts. Thus, the lady sold her property and moved to Las Nuevas Lomas, while her neighbors went to live in a sandy area.

“Al fondo hay sitio” premiered its chapter 123, in which we saw the exchange of houses between the Gonzales and Maldini-Montalbán. Photo: Composition/America TV

New house for the Gonzales in “AFHS”

After going through various adventures in his hut, Don Gilberto receives a call to his cell phone. He was a lawyer who gave them the good news they had been waiting for: they had a house in Las Nuevas Lomas. “It’s a miracle,” said the man.

This fact was attributed to the deceased john gonzales, father of Pepe and Lucho. But the recent episode of “AFHS” gave the plot a 180° turn.

Who bought the Gonzales house in “AFHS” 2022?

When the gonzales they arrived at the mansion maldini–MontalbanDon ‘Gil’ chose his friend’s room Peter to stay. It was there, while rummaging through the butler’s papers, that he discovered the deed to his house. It is not john gonzales the real owner!