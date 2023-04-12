The advance of the chapter 195 of “At the bottom there is room” has been published and shows some characters in danger. Although a new couple was formed, now the news of this relationship could impact one of the most beloved figures of the América TV series in the worst way. The preview shows when Gaspar and Teresita go to Don Gilberto’s little store to tell him that they started a romance. “We’re already a couple, Don Gilberto,” Joel’s friend tells Don ‘Gil’. face changes expression.

“Dad, dad,” Pepe’s sister is heard saying, while his father has his hand on the left side of his chest. Jimmy’s grandfather can’t hold himself up and leans against a piece of furniture in his store. Everything would indicate that he would suffer a cardiac arrest. To find out what will happen to Don Gilbertoyou must tune in to the national production minutes before 9:00 p.m.

Preview of chapter 195 of “AFHS 2023”

When does chapter 195 of “In the background there is room” come out?

Episode 195 of “At the bottom there is room” arrives this Tuesday, April 11, 2023, after the reality show “This is war”.

What time does “AFHS” 10×195 come out, according to my country?

Next, we leave you the schedule of “Al fondo hay sitio” so that you can enjoy the series from Peru and other countries:

Peru, Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

