Dona Nelly died in “At the bottom there is room”, season 6. Since then, Don Gilberto has not parted with his ashes and constantly remembers his ‘Palomita’, to the point that he even took the chest of remains to the beach, where Jimmy almost drowned. However, the recent arrival of Eva, played by actress Diana Quijano, shook the heart of the patriarch of the gonzales family.

Don Gilberto was shocked when he saw Eva in the last chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“At the back there is room” and… a don Gilberto raving?

Since “Al fondo hay sitio” returned to TV in 2022, one of the issues that has concerned viewers has been Don Gilberto’s state of health. Although the actor who gives life to him, Gustavo Bueno, has revealed what his character really suffers from, a new trailer for chapter 168 seems to show signs of a possible delusion of the old man.

Specifically, we see that Mr. necklaces has been delighted with Eve. “At the bodeguita, a heated angel came in and asked me for a soda. She had dreamy eyes,” he told her family. However, we see that the painting of Doña Nelly appears on the scene and the subject says: “It’s her!”, as if he believed that the newly arrived woman was some kind of reincarnation of Nelly Camacho.

Will it be possible? For now, he does not know what the purpose of Eva’s arrival in the plot will be, although it is possible that the writers of the series have decided that Don ‘Gil’ deserves to rebuild his life next to another person.

SEE “At the bottom there is room 10”, chapter 168, FREE ONLINE

He Chapter 168 of “In the background there is room 10” It can be seen this Thursday, March 2, on América TV, starting at 8:40 p.m. If you want to tune in to the program ONLINE and totally FREE, you have at your disposal the official website of América TVGO, where you will also enjoy the complete episodes of the previous deliveries.