The television has a space saved for iconic series. Stories like “My beautiful genius”, “The Ingalls family”, “Bewitched” and more are remembered by viewers who to this day continue to watch their chapters despite having already spent several decades. Animation also has its jewels and that is the case with “Mr cat and his gang”.

“Top cat”, in its original language, arrived at ABC in 1961, with the mission of taking over from “The Flintstones”, a show that achieved success after its premiere. If Pedro and company had their chapters inspired by everyday life and family, “Don gato” was the opposite, and exposed the misadventures of a group of lazy kittens who just wanted to live easily and without worries.

But fame did not accompany “Don gato y su gang” and, with only 30 episodes, it was cancelled. With the passage of time, and with the purchase of products for Mexican television, the series reached that country, one that gave it an emblematic dubbing and gave it another opportunity on TV.

“Don gato y su gang”, the series that achieved fame in Latin America for the uniqueness of its dubbing. Photo: ABC

The voice actors had the opportunity to adapt the script, skip translations, and give local idioms to the characters. In this way, the work done by Jorge Arvizu, ‘El Tata’, with Benito Bodoque and Cucho marked a generation.

“ Benito in English had a hoarse voice, like a gangster, which I didn’t like at all, so I decided to try something more childish and it was excellent . I gave Cucho a Yucatecan accent, because the cat reminded me of the actor from Yucatan, Héctor Herrera, who was just as big-eyed as he was. He worked both”, said the actor in a BBC interview in 2011.

Yes, perhaps many do not know, but in “Top cat”, Benito, who received the name of Benny the Ball in his original language, was played by actor Maurice Gosfield, artist who had a deep voice and who was completely away from the version that Arvizu gave him.

Jorge Arvizu, known in the industry as the ‘Sacred Monster of dubbing’, passed away on March 18, 2014, after working for more than 60 years in film and TV. He gave his voice to Benito Bodoque for the last time in 2011, in the movie “Don Gato and his gang.”