Mario Kreutzberger, better known as Mr. Francisco, he opined in a recent interview conducted for the program Wake up America, from Univision, that death is not the end of everything and claimed that the human being endures in the minds of those who remember him.

“I believe that, in the first place, one does not die. You stay with the people who knew you, for better or for worse, for as long as those people live, ”said the former television presenter. In addition, he added: “I would prefer to be alive, but nobody knows.”

The program’s interviewer also inquired about the reason why Mr. Francisco he did not want to withdraw. “For me it would be like hanging my soul because I feel so much need to communicate, so much need to relate to people,” he replied.

“You do not know how much I have suffered for not going out,” he added, referring to the confinement caused by COVID-19.

Mr. Francisco.

Recently, the popular artist of Jewish origin released his book With a desire to live, where he recalled several moments of his personal life throughout 400 pages in a melancholic and funny tone, just as he always showed in his time to fame.

The also producer and businessman is known for being one of the most charismatic Chilean television presenters of those times. His show Giant Saturday started in 1962 and came to an end in 2015. This led to him winning the Guinness Award for the oldest variety show on world television for being transmitted in up to 43 countries.