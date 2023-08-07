At the gates of the end of the second season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, Latina made a big announcement last Friday, August 4. Through a curious video, it was revealed that there will be a next edition of the successful culinary reality that will bring refreshing faces. Undoubtedly, this news caused speculation on social networks who would be the possible new tailings. The producer of the program joined the wave of rumors, Ricardo Moranwho pranked netizens and ‘leaked’ a list of the new entrants.

What participants are on the list that Ricardo Morán ‘leaked’?

True to his style, the producer of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, Ricardo Moran, He surprised his followers on social networks after ‘filtering’, as a joke, a list of the new ‘jales’ from the third season of the culinary reality show.

“Zelma Gálvez, Jeannete Emmanuel, Úrsula Bosa, Paquita la del Barrio, Cecilia Brozovich, Zaraí Toledo, Kiko Ledgard, Pablo de Madalengoitia, Liam Payne, Homero Cristalli, Don Francisco, Alejandro Cavero” are some Names who mentioned, sarcastically, moran.

To continue with this joke, the artist placed other names of those who would be in this new edition of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. “Marilyn Manson from ‘Yo soy’, JLo, Godzilla, Ricardo Belmont, ‘Corco Bein’, Doctor Chapatín’s paper bag, ‘El Cacash’, Paddington Bear,” he noted.

Sarcastically, Ricardo Morán published a curious list of the new ‘tails’ of ‘The Great Chef’: Photo: Twitter/Ricardo Morán

What was the reaction of the users to the ‘list’ of new participants of ‘The great chef’?

Before this joke of Ricardo Moran, the reaction of the Internet users did not wait and they made peculiar requests to the producer of ‘The great chef’. “Taylor Swift is missing”, “Just to tell you that Louis Tomlinson cooks excellent”, “Liam Payne wins”, “You forgot Mon Laferte”, “I hope there’s ‘Pablo’, from ‘The Backyardigans’ or Sideral himself” and “ And Wendy Guevara? were some of the sarcastic comments of the users.

Will José Peláez leave ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

latin He stated that there will be changes in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. For this reason, in a new video promoting the third season, we can see the members of the jury Nelly Rossinelli, Javier Masías and Giacomo Bocchio with a serious and sad countenance. And not only that, but also José Peláez collects his things and closes the door of the set as if saying goodbye to the program. This made fans worry about his stay.

Did the ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ team meet without José Peláez?

Nelly Rossinellishe published on her social networks that she had enjoyed a “family lunch”, in which she, her husband and her youngest son appeared;Giacomo Bocchioand his girlfriend;Javier Masias; and Ricardo Moran, producer of the program. However, José Peláez did not appear anywhere.



