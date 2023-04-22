Matamoros.- Mental illnesses are not a game or ‘weakness of the new generations’ and Don Francisco ‘N’ can corroborate it. 64 year old grandpa called the 911 emergency number to report that “voices were asking her to kill her grandchildren” in Matamoros, Tamaulipas .

A house in the Ampliación Solidaridad neighborhood was the scene of the event that will leave traces for life in infants, who were under the care of the man who is suspected of suffering from schizophrenia .

The older adult he supposedly couldn’t get one of his medications which would have triggered the auditory hallucinations.

Francisco’s 911 call prevented a tragedy, since the operator remained in communication with him until elements of the State Guard arrived at the house. The worker even managed to talk to a 3-year-old girl who was pleading for help.

The officers couldn’t figure out how to get into the house, so they jumped over one of the fences only to find themselves facing another obstacle, a locked metal door. The security elements, along with Red Cross personnel, talked with Francisco until he allowed them to enter.