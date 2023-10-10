Chiavari – Pilgrimages to the Holy Land at risk. The conflict that has exploded in recent days could force the diocese to cancel trips scheduled for the coming months. «I am organizing two pilgrimages to Israel and Jordan, in February and at the end of May next year – he confirms Don Fabio Mazzino, director of the diocesan pilgrimage office, currently in Namibia with a group of people who left Tigullio for Africa last October 4th and are destined to return on the 16th – We are monitoring the situation. The Farnesina blocked departures due to a state of war. The groups, for now, cannot move. We must wait calmly for the evolution of the situation. Postponing is not the problem. The real drama is that of the people who live there, in particular the Christians, victims of the violence that is breaking out.”

Among those registered for the pilgrimage to the Holy Land in February there are some parishioners of San Pietro di Novella, in Rapallo. «We have about thirty registrations, with participation also from Zoagli and Chiavari – says the parish priest, Don Giuseppe “Beppe” Culoma – There were forty places and we aimed to fill them all. Now, many of those who signed up have, understandably, changed their minds and no longer intend to leave.”

The months that separate October from February are not few, but organizing the trip certainly requires adequate advance notice before departure. «At the moment – ​​he explains again Don Culoma, who is vicar of the Rapallo area and, last Sunday, added that of San Quirico d’Assereto to his parishes, San Pietro di Novella and Sant’Andrea di Foggia – everything is blocked. I’m waiting to deal with Don Fabio Mazzinoas soon as he returns to Italy.”

Last March the diocese brought a large group of pilgrims to the Holy Land. Don Mazzino he led them to discover Nazareth; of the Carmel Mountains, Tabor, of the Beatitudes; of the cities of Cana and Capernaum in Galilee. An intense journey that combined the inner journey with the discovery of places rich in history and faith.