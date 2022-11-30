Ernesto Cruz Gonzalez has become an icon of agribusiness as the proud Mexican has earned the applause of the Chinese and many people in the world by breaking a record in corn production with 44 tons per hectare.

The engineer, Ernesto Cruz Gonzalez who is an expert in corn production A high-yield farmer and General Director of Atider, he had an approach to agriculture since he was little, because with his grandfather and father he learned to harvest corn.

According to the news outlet Bilateral, Don Cruz began his high-yield corn proposal in 1990 after Mexico had to promote efforts to increase agri-food production due to the arrival of an FTA with Canada.

According to Ernesto, this situation meant a great opportunity for the country since now the agricultural surplus in Mexico adds up to 30 billion dollars and represents a higher value than what oil produces in the country.

Bearing this in mind and other situations such as the transnational intention to pay little for corn and other grains in Mexico, as well as having to compete with high-level producers in other parts of the world, Don Ernesto took the risk.

Although at that time Ernesto decided to contact Dr. Harold Rich, an advisor to the world record for corn production at that time. He received the refusal since the expert refused to help them due to the region where the lands were located.

Despite this, Ernesto, at just over 30 years of age, followed his determination and based on trial and error, after about five years his productions reached 15 tons per hectare and at 10 years he reached the world record.

Although he did not receive the necessary support in Mexico, this situation caught the attention of China who invited him to help them increase their agricultural production for 13 years and it was in that place where he had the opportunity to achieve the world record three times and reach 44 tons of corn per hectare.