Don Cosimo Schena, the parish-poet depopulated on social media: “L’Amore Vola” and “In Love”

He began to compose his verses almost for fun, to read them online unaware of the success it would have, and collected them in his latest book of poems “L’Amore Vola”, published by Herkules Book.

The combination of ‘love + poetry’ is popular and is becoming a trend that is increasingly appreciated by web users, faithful and otherwise. To speak clearly are the social numbers of Don Cosimo Schena: 133 thousand Facebook followers, over 46 thousand Instagram, more than 30 thousand on TikTok and another 30 thousand between Youtube, Twitter and Spotify.

It is therefore by popular demand that the appointment with the poet of love becomes weekly. Every Monday, at noon, the “In Love” column is online on his social channels, where the priest from Brindisi offers his reflections on love, forgiveness and hospitality, giving voice to one of his poems to deepen the chosen theme. The three minutes with the Don have already met with considerable success: the first appointments individually count over 50 thousand views on @doncosimoschena profiles.

A simple and informal language, the strength of feelings and poems that reach straight to the heart: these are the simple ingredients with which ‘the suburban priest’ gives hope on the web.

“It gives me joy to know that my words can inspire and instill serenity, especially in this period of uncertainty – he says – In recent months I have been inundated with people’s affection. Every day they ask me to be more and more present. So, my parishioners and I thought about this column. And among the thousands of requests for prayer and support that I receive daily, I have chosen the most popular themes ”.

Every week Don Cosimo explores one of the infinite facets that characterize the feeling that involves everyone in everyday life: love, but always under the light of God. “Anyone who knows me knows that my motto is ‘God is love’, this will be our slogan. We must not forget that we were created by love, consequently we cannot but love. “In Love” is a space in which we will strive to reflect on the great value of love, not superficially, but digging deep to find the real meaning of this feeling. We will also do it through my poems ”- concludes Don Cosimo.