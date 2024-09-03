Rome: Don Coluccia attacked, solidarity from Lazio councilor

“I wish to express my total solidarity with Don Antonio Coluccia, oyesterday the subject of a violent mafia attack in Quarticciolo where a procession for legality was underway‘. I am certain that Don Coluccia will not be intimidated but will instead multiply his efforts to restore dignity and hope to the many good citizens who live in the neighborhood. The action of Don Coluccia and all those who fight against the excessive power of criminal organizations that manage drug dealing is fundamental, we will be at their side in this battle for freedom, legality and the rebirth of the Roman suburbs against all mafias”. Thus Luisa Regimenti, Councilor for Personnel, Urban Security, Local Police, Local Authorities and the University.

Rome: Meloni, solidarity with Don Coluccia, cowardly violence

“Don Antonio Coluccia has always been strongly committed against organized crime, drug dealing and illegality. A very brave, good man, dedicated to serving others and on the front line for the social recovery of the Roman territory. The violent attack he suffered in Rome, in the Quarticciolo neighborhood where a march for legality was underway, is the most cowardly thing there could be. My solidarity goes to him, and that of the Government, together with thanks for his daily work in favor of justice and those most in need”. Thus, in a post on X, the President of the Council Giorgia Meloni.