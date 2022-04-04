Guadalajara Jalisco.- Salvador Saenz, better known as Don Chavawho gave away 400 cakesfor the championship Atlasthe past 12 was affected by the fire which consumed an eighth of the San Juan de Dios Market on guadalajara, Jalisco.

Super Lokas and Hot Cakesis the name of the business located in Local 1182 b on the ground floor of the San Juan de Dios Market what it was a total loss after the fire on Thursday, March 31.

On December 12, the date on which the Atlas won its second championship after 70 years, for which Don Chava gave away 400 “tortas lokas” to all that red and black who showed up to his famous business wearing the team shirt.

Now Don Chava Who is calls for citizen support with the expenses involved in facing the situation, so it accepts donations to the account with a card number 4027665721401124, Azteca Bank to name of Salvador Saenz.

Don Chava’s business is one of the 426 who were affected by the Sinisterand he shared with us that it is a complicated situation but that he hopes to get out of it working and with the support of everyone who wants to do it.

On the other hand, he also commented that he is very grateful to the authorities of Guadalajara, the government and especially to the mayor Pablo Lemus, since he has been very aware of everything, generating support and consulting the tenants, as well as the cleaning of the market so that it will open as soon as possible, assured Don Chava.