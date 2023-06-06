Don Camillo monsignor but not too much: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

This evening, 6 June 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4, Don Camillo monsignore ma non molto is broadcast, a 1961 film and is the fourth episode of the saga of Don Camillo and Peppone, directed by Carmine Gallone and based on the stories of John Guareschi. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

12 years have passed since the time the previous film in the series is set. We are now in 1960: three years ago, Don Camillo’s superiors got rid of him making him monsignor and transferring him to Rome. The leaders of the communist party did the same with Peppone, elected senator. The news arrives from Brescello, their native town, that the project for the construction of a council house to house some families in difficulty has been approved; the problem is that the so-called «Madonnina del Borghetto», owned by the Curia, stands on the construction site.

Don Camillo and Peppone, independently of each other, decide to return to their country with the aim of following the story closely, with the result that they meet by chance in the sleeping car of the train that is taking them home. Arrived at their destination, the mayor of Brescello and Peppone want to tear down the chapel and politically exploit the fact that presumably the Church would have refused the land, which instead does not occur, provided however that the lodgings are distributed equally between families proposed by the church and families proposed by the municipality.

The chapel resists all attempts to tear it down and eventually becomes part of the building. Another question that Peppone has to resolve on his arrival is that of the marriage of Walter, his eldest son: the father, due to a series of issues related to the party in which he militates, wants his son to marry only in civil form, while the wife of Peppone, as well as his future daughter-in-law and her parents, would like a church wedding. Peppone, in order to obtain the assent of the future in-law to the civil form, offers him the position of usher in the municipality. Don Camillo, on the other hand, promises that he will get him the concession of a petrol pump, reaching an impasse.

Gisella, a militant of the communist party of Brescello, steals the clothes of Don Camillo, who had gone to seek relief from the summer heat with a swim in the river Po. Peppone, thinking he has temporarily eliminated his rival, is preparing to celebrate the civil marriage but the news, which later turns out to be false, that Don Camillo has drowned in the river interrupts the marriage. The situation seems to have reached a stalemate, but in the end a compromise is found, also due to the fact that Peppone wins the football pools, with the pseudonym of Pepito Sbazzeguti, but does not know how to collect the prize without being discovered by his “comrades”: Don Camillo he helps him in his intent, going to the city to collect the money and snatching from him the promise of a marriage, even in a religious form, which is celebrated in a country church, while the civil ceremony takes place with great pomp in the town hall.

Don Camillo monsignor but not too much: the cast

We have seen the plot of Monsignor Don Camillo but not too much, but what is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Fernandel: Don Camillo

Gino Cervi as Peppone

Leda Gloria: Maria Bottazzi

Gina RovereGisella Marasca

Karl ZoffWalter Bottazzi

Valeria Ciangottini as Rosetta Grotti

Saro Urzì: the Brusco

Marco Tulli: the Smilzo

Andrea Checchi: director of the PCI in Rome

Ruggero De Daninos: Don Camillo’s secretary

Emma Gramatica: Desolina

Carlo Taranto: Marasca

Armando Bandini: don Carlino

Giuseppe Porelli: Dr. Galluzzi

Andrea Scotti: the leader of the young athletes

Giulio Girola: Grotti, Rosetta’s father

Alexandre Rignault: Bagotti

Carlo Giuffré: Marshal of the Carabinieri

Armando Migliari: a Christian Democrat exponent

Ignazio Balsamo: a socialist comrade

Elio Folgaresi: populace

Spartaco Pellicciari: populace

Franco Pesce: the sacristan

Gustavo Serena: populace

Mario Siletti: another Christian Democrat exponent

Fortunato Arena: truck driver who offers to tear down the Madonnina del Borghetto / Fernandel’s stunt double

Antonio Artoni: boy who warns Gisella not to stay attached to the bike seat / newsboy who sells newspapers in the square

Streaming and TV

Where to see Don Camillo monsignor but not too much on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 6 June 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.