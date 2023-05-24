Don Camillo and the honorable Peppone: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4

This evening, Wednesday 24 May 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4, Don Camillo and the honorable Peppone, a 1955 film, will be broadcast. This is the third episode of the famous saga starring Fernandel and Gino Cervi, the first directed by Carmine Gallone (who will also direct the fourth), while the previous two were directed by Julien Duvivier. Below is the plot and the cast.

Plot

We are in 1948. Brescello is in turmoil. A monument to Peace is built in the square, and the Communist Party sends some comrades from the city on a mission to spread propaganda: in fact, there will soon be political elections, and Mayor Peppone is running for deputy. Don Camillo, as soon as he learned of the news, runs to protest to the crucified Christ, but then minimizes it, remembering that Peppone must first pass the fifth grade exam. During the exam Peppone becomes agitated, but Don Camillo intervenes, making him pass the exam brilliantly in exchange for a substantial compensation.

Don Camillo and the honorable Peppone: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Don Camillo and Mr Peppone, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Fernandel: Don Camillo

Gino Cervi as Peppone

Claude SylvainClotilde

Leda Gloria: Maria, wife of Peppone

Saro Urzì: the Brusco

Umberto Spadaro: Bezzi, the farmer

Marco Tulli: the Smilzo

Memmo Carotenuto: the Spiccio

Giovanni Onorato: the Long

Carlo Duse: the Bigio

Aldo Vasco: the sharecropper Tasca

Guido Celano: the marshal

Luigi Tosi: the Praetor

Manuel Gary: lawyer Cerratini, delegate of the PCI

Mario Siletti: lawyer Stiletti, the examiner

Gaston Rey: Bollini

Gustavo De Nardo: Fillets

Stefano Alberici: Peppone’s little son

André Hildebrand: a member of the opposition

Renzo Giovampietro: the wounded prisoner

Spartaco Pellicciari: a Christian Democrat citizen

Giuseppe Vinaver: a political opponent

Lamberto Maggiorani: a Christian Democrat citizen

Vincent Barbi: member of the municipal council

Enrico Canestrini: a Christian Democrat citizen

Giuseppe Varni: a Christian Democrat citizen

Eugenio Maggi: a “companion”

