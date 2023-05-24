Don Camillo and the honorable Peppone: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rete 4
This evening, Wednesday 24 May 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4, Don Camillo and the honorable Peppone, a 1955 film, will be broadcast. This is the third episode of the famous saga starring Fernandel and Gino Cervi, the first directed by Carmine Gallone (who will also direct the fourth), while the previous two were directed by Julien Duvivier. Below is the plot and the cast.
Plot
We are in 1948. Brescello is in turmoil. A monument to Peace is built in the square, and the Communist Party sends some comrades from the city on a mission to spread propaganda: in fact, there will soon be political elections, and Mayor Peppone is running for deputy. Don Camillo, as soon as he learned of the news, runs to protest to the crucified Christ, but then minimizes it, remembering that Peppone must first pass the fifth grade exam. During the exam Peppone becomes agitated, but Don Camillo intervenes, making him pass the exam brilliantly in exchange for a substantial compensation.
Don Camillo and the honorable Peppone: the cast of the film
We have seen the plot of Don Camillo and Mr Peppone, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Fernandel: Don Camillo
- Gino Cervi as Peppone
- Claude SylvainClotilde
- Leda Gloria: Maria, wife of Peppone
- Saro Urzì: the Brusco
- Umberto Spadaro: Bezzi, the farmer
- Marco Tulli: the Smilzo
- Memmo Carotenuto: the Spiccio
- Giovanni Onorato: the Long
- Carlo Duse: the Bigio
- Aldo Vasco: the sharecropper Tasca
- Guido Celano: the marshal
- Luigi Tosi: the Praetor
- Manuel Gary: lawyer Cerratini, delegate of the PCI
- Mario Siletti: lawyer Stiletti, the examiner
- Gaston Rey: Bollini
- Gustavo De Nardo: Fillets
- Stefano Alberici: Peppone’s little son
- André Hildebrand: a member of the opposition
- Renzo Giovampietro: the wounded prisoner
- Spartaco Pellicciari: a Christian Democrat citizen
- Giuseppe Vinaver: a political opponent
- Lamberto Maggiorani: a Christian Democrat citizen
- Vincent Barbi: member of the municipal council
- Enrico Canestrini: a Christian Democrat citizen
- Giuseppe Varni: a Christian Democrat citizen
- Eugenio Maggi: a “companion”
Streaming and TV
Where to see Don Camillo and Mr Peppone live on TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast today – Wednesday 24 May 2023 – at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on MediasetPlay.it.
