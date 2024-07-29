‘Don Breaking Bad’ in handcuffs. A priest has been arrested in Austria on charges of producing methamphetamine. The 38-year-old priest, a cassock-wearing version of Walt White – the protagonist of the highly successful TV series – was arrested in the city of Sankt Pölten. In his home, the police found a laboratory equipped with all the equipment to produce crystal meth. The diocese of Sankt Pölten immediately suspended the priest, who is said to come from the Polish archdiocese of Warsaw and has been in Austria since 2021.