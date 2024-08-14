EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

It dawns slowly in a month of July marked by a south –as the cold northern winds are known in this area of ​​Bolivia—which for a few days makes me experience an Amazonian spring that I had never known. It seems distant to remember that just a year ago, subjected to infernal heat, we were filming the documentary that we are premiering today.

We arrived in Riberalta deliberately in the middle of the fire season. It was not difficult to make the shooting plan coincide with the devastation of the flames. Here, in the Amazon, there used to be two very different seasons: the dry and the rainy. Now there is a third that never fails to show up: the fire season. Humans have created a new weather station by setting fire to the forests. Humans who play at being gods or, better said, demons. The sum of hundreds of thousands of pyromaniac gestures that have devoured almost 55 million hectares in the last 20 years. There is the cattle fever, the expansion of the agricultural frontier; a fever that, unlike others that have hit the region, does not need the forest to survive. It devours it in an inefficient exercise of livestock production and short-term profit. Myopia in capital letters.

I would like to believe that witnessing the disappearance of the forest is unbearable for any heart, but experience has taught me that this is not the case. I have met people who are apparently immune to catastrophe, because they believe that progress comes with the destruction of nature. In my case, I am not exaggerating if I say that I have dreamed of the pain of burning forests and the oppressive feeling that a magical and absolutely vital world is disappearing. It was this urgency to narrate the current and unequal battle between Eden and Hell that led me to direct a documentary that I dream will move and, at the same time, open a path of hope in times of distress like the ones we are living in.

The Peña Cortez family. In the center, Don Benjamin. Ivan Zahinos

The main challenge was how to find hope among the flames. Now, looking back, I understand that only a magical region like the Amazon can shape and shape people like Don Benjamin and his extended family, the Peña Cortezes.

“I was born for love,” Don Benjamin repeats at each of the promotional meetings with the press that we attend.

It’s not a pose. I remember one afternoon while filming, when the sun was setting and we were fishing in Lake Tumichucua. I asked him how many times his land had been burned.Seventeen“He told me. Since he began his battle against deforestation, his land has been burned every year. “I forgive them all from the bottom of my heart and I ask God to forgive them too. They don’t know what they’re doing. They have to raise awareness,” he says. I always wonder if he means “create” or “raise,” although I confess that I like to think that he asks the heartless to raise their conscience, as we do with our children, educating them, giving them love and teaching them limits.

The day goes by between interviews and the time of the premiere approaches. The Plaza de Armas is dressed up. Don Benjamín arrives on a motorcycle, wearing cowboy boots and his cattleman’s hat. It is the only thing he has left from a past that he decided to abandon. He ate the few cattle he owned when he realized that the jungle was disappearing as the number of heads of cattle in the Amazon region grew. He gave up the present to build a future and, in an act of heroism and a great deal of madness, he acquired a few hectares of scorched land with the determination to make a forest that would feed his family. Giving up the present to build a future. Is there no wisdom in that? Every time I talk to him I feel the flashes that his statements provoke in me, all of them built from the genuineness of knowing why you have lived what you are transmitting and, then yes, projecting beyond your experiences. It seems simple, but we all know that it is very complex. Today, when we live in a world of talk show hosts and know-it-alls, it is difficult to give up the endless ego-boosting of wanting to have an opinion on everything.

Don Benjamín in front of the fire during the fire season, in Riberalta.

Ivan Zahinos

The room is full. There are people sitting on the stairs, standing on the sides. The screening ends and there is a second of silence that turns into a collective sigh and much applause. The Peña Cortez family stands up. There are more than thirty of them. The audience pays tribute to them. I think it was time for the brave ones to receive the recognition they deserve. Don Mario Suárez, known as the Amazonian poettakes the microphone and says what everyone is thinking: “Enough of rewarding businessmen who are burning forests!” And the audience bursts into applause. Sitting there, next to Don Benjamin and his family, I feel that this is the power of art: to show beauty and destruction, emotion and rage, to create a narrative that allows us to feel and imagine the reality we dream of.

“This is the lung of the world, it is not ours, it is a mistake to think that because we are Bolivians we can destroy it,” responds Don Benjamin to an attendee who questions national sentiments and opens the debate on the false dichotomy between developmentalism and environmentalism.

I look at this little man and feel that he is possessed by Kant, speaking of his World Federation of Nations. I see an Amazonian humanist with a deep Christian heart defending the need to protect the planetary commons. And most importantly, presenting a real option for development. He has raised thirteen children producing Amazonian fruits in a way that is absolutely respectful of the environment. Nutritious treasures such as açaí, majo, cocoa, honey and other delicacies that are beginning to have a local and international market. Varieties with which to build new green masses and give a real opportunity to the rural population. I imagine a region that prioritizes this option over the destruction of the forest and allows the Peña and so many other people to live in the world they chose without the need to emigrate to the harsh poverty of marginal urban neighborhoods. In reality, with the destruction of the forest, ancient cultures and much, much beauty disappear. Our family disappears, be it humans, trees or animals, because family is everything that shares the same origin, and that is our home, Planet Earth.

Treetops of the Amazon rainforest in Bolivia. Ivan Zahinos

I return to the charming Hotel Colonial in the dark. Walking through the empty streets of Riberalta I remember another night, one in which the jungle burned with rage. After putting out the fire with just a few backpacks with twenty liters of water, branches and our own boots, we arrived at Don Benjamín’s house. He in his hammock, I in a chair looking at the sky.

—Don Benjamin, do you think there is life on other planets? I asked him.

– Look, Don Iván, I have heard that there could be life on other planets, but if so, I have no doubt that we live on the most beautiful one, that’s for sure.

Silently, I thought about how ironic it is that we are searching for life in the rest of the universe while here, in our common home, we wantonly destroy it.

Before going to sleep, I feel like I’m living in a time that is about to disappear. I wonder what the future will be for the images we recorded with so much love and passion. Will they be reminiscences of a past that will never return? Mr. Benjamin It is the testimony of a battle. Will we remember, among the greenery and wetlands, the time when we were on the verge of losing everything? Or will we remember, among the ashes, how much we lost?

A frame from the documentary ‘Don Benjamín’. Ivan Zahinos