Due to heart problems, Don Arnulfo López Sánchez, vocalist and founder of Los Traileros del Norte, passed awayone of the most beloved and representative voices of the northern genus.

Through a statement on social networksthe night of this Friday, September 29, The death of the musician was announced. He was 75 years old.

The singer’s family confirmed the death of the vocalistafter having been hospitalized just over 10 days per problems in the heart.

The Northern Trailers

Los Traileros Del Norte is a Mexican group formed in 1983 in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico..

Its beginnings were marked by the inspiration of a group of five young people dedicated to the trailer business, but fans of northern musicwho decide to join together to form a group, to which In honor of their work they decide to name it Los Traileros del Norte.

Also, due to its unmatched style, They are known as The Knights of the Different Style.

Los Traileros Del Norte is one of the representative groups of northern music in Mexico.with an extensive musical career.

They have numerous studio albumsfundamental pieces of the regional music and influence for bands and singer-songwriters of the same genre.

In his extensive repertoire, songs such as: “Some verses to the trucker”, “No le ha que le lethough” “White roses” “Reconciliation” “Prudencia and Regina” “La trailerita” “De quén chón” “We are strangers” stand out. Sweet dream” “Mortal sin” “Neither your friend nor your lover” “When you want, you forgive” “Apartment three” “The caiman” “The kiss of Judas” “And now…you snap your fingers” “Waiting for your return” “Dragging the blanket” “Confession” “The bunny” “Last night I was crying” “Mary Lee” “Sad words” “Queen bee” “Knock on wood” “On the corner” “The excess” “Hotel in transit” ” The ages” “I would like to be a tear” “The one-eyed donkey” “Amnesia” “Alone” “I will return” “Bitter birthday” “Three for one” “You don’t know how to love” “And the dove flew away” “Because you must have kissed me” ” Lonely Heroine” “Diamond Heart” “Backstage” “Say Lover” “The Love of Two” “Neither Love nor Debts” “I Still Love You” “The Beeper” “I Don’t Know What You Have” “A Little him” “Come” “How to tell you” and many more.

Rest in peace, Don Arnulfo.

