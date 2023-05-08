Although the actors of “Ugly Betty” they cannot represent their characters even more than 20 years later, there is no doubt that the Colombian telenovela is one of the most famous in the world. Even Elizabeth Olsen confessed to being a fan. Does not matter the time, Jorge Enrique Abello, The actor behind Don Armando seeks to connect with his faithful followers and reveal several secrets behind the filming of the series, such as that scene that he considers the most difficult he had to record and his anecdote behind it.

Jorge Enrique Abello played Don Armando in “Ugly Betty” and continues to remember his character more than 20 years later. Photo: RCN

The most difficult scene of “Ugly Betty”

In chapter 16 of the series headed by Ana María Orozco, the manager of Ecomoda, Mr. Armando, fires Beatriz Pinzón for an unfair and impulsive reason. Arranging her belongings to leave her work, the young woman had no choice but to leave her boss’s office with tears in her eyes.

This scene moved the audience and also impacted the actor Enrique Abello. It was one of the most emotional sequences in the series, and he revealed the challenges he faced behind the scenes.

“When I read this scene for the first time, I remember saying: ‘Fernando Gaitán, you are a scoundrel. How does he do this evil to me? “, the actor began in his story for his YouTube channel.

“He was like, ‘My God, how do I do this without laughing, because it’s so evil?’ And I did it, despite Ana María, as well. (…) She limped more, she twisted my eye, her eyes watered every time I spoke to her, her little glasses trembled, as if she were an anime doll, ”she said.

“Believe me that this is also difficult for one, because at a time when he says: ‘I love myself until I cry with laughter,'” he added.

Where can you see the full episodes of “Ugly Betty”?

If you didn’t know, you can enjoy “Ugly Betty” through streaming platforms. The series is currently available on Amazon Prime Video, which you can access by subscribing to one of their membership plans.

