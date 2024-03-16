pictures

A 26-year-old man, of Senegalese nationality, with a criminal record, was arrested by the police for sexual assault in the act of committing a crime. It happened during the night in Domodossola, in the Verbano-Cusio-Ossola area. The military was alerted shortly after 2 am by a phone call from a person who, while waiting to board a train, reported that a man had forcibly dragged a woman into a building near the train station. The Carabinieri of Domodossola, in the meantime joined by another patrol from the Villadossola station, managed to open the door of the building and, hearing a noise coming from the basement of the building, reached the cellar room, where they found themselves faced with 'half-naked man, who was abusing the woman, while holding her down by the wrists. The woman, in a state of shock, was taken to the emergency room of Domodossola hospital.

The man, after the validation of the arrest, is in prison in Verbania.



01:43