Domodedovo Airport returned to normal operations after partial restrictions

Moscow Domodedovo Airport has returned to normal operations after partial restrictions adopted on Friday afternoon, December 22. About it RIA News said representatives of the capital's air harbor.

“Aircraft take off and land according to schedule,” the agency’s interlocutors said.

Earlier it was reported that partial restrictions on departure were introduced at Moscow Domodedovo Airport. At the same time, the arrival of aircraft was carried out as usual.