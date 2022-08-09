Goodbye pineapple pizza: Domino’s Pizza leaves Italy

Domino’s Pizza closes its doors in Italy. The Milan court declared the bankruptcy of EPizza Spaa company that owned the franchise of the famous brand, born in 1960 in Michigan.

Afterwards, Domino’s Pizza has become an international business, with branches in over 85 countries around the world and since 2015 also in Italy.

The famous American-style pizzas, with the cheese-filled rim and the Hawaiian topping, with the pineapple considered by some to be sacrilegious, they raged up to the Covid pandemic, which put the business in a severe crisis.

The premises are already closed and, unless another company takes over the brand of Domino’s Pizzathe American adventure in Italy is over.

