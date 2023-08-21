The owner of Domino’s Pizza in Russia initiated the bankruptcy of the business

DP Eurasia, which operates the Domino’s Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, has announced that it has stopped trying to sell the Russian business and has begun bankruptcy proceedings for the company. About it said in a press release on the organization’s website.

The external debt of Domino’s Pizza in Russia is estimated at 520 million rubles. It was fully repaid by the Turkish subsidiary from available cash.

The reason for initiating the bankruptcy of DP Eurasia is the more difficult conditions for doing business in Russia. The procedure will inevitably lead to a reduction in the group’s presence in the country, the document states.

DP Eurasia has been trying to sell its business in Russia since December last year. In March, the company abandoned royalties and investments in the country. The first branch of Domino’s Pizza in Russia opened in 1998, and since 2016, the brand has started offering a franchise.