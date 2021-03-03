Former journalist at Release then to Chained duck, Dominique Simonnot now occupies the position of general controller of places of deprivation of liberty. Since her appointment in October 2020, she has made the reduction of the prison population one of her priorities and asks the government to move in this direction.

The Minister of Justice announced in point, put an end to automatic remission of sentences. To benefit from it, a detainee would have to make “the necessary reintegration efforts”. How do you receive this news?

Dominique simonnot I am extremely surprised. From what we know for the moment about this reform, it is not at all in line with the prison deflation that we are calling for and we are not the only ones to demand. Reductions of sentence based on efforts in detention, this already exists in the form of good behavior. If we ask prisoners to make efforts in terms of work, care and training, it is rather up to the Department of Justice to ensure that this is accessible to all. Getting a job is difficult and very poorly paid for those who manage to get one (the minimum remuneration is set at 1.62 euros per hour – Editor’s note). Getting an appointment with a psychiatrist can take months and classes are suspended because of the Covid. There are undoubtedly many inmates who would like to be treated, find a job or training in prison, but they are not given the means.

The first wave of the epidemic had historically reduced the number of prisoners in French prisons. Where is the situation today?

Dominique simonnot The prison directors with whom I am in contact are very distressed. Detainees enter at the rate of an additional 1,000 every month. We will soon be back to the level before the drop last spring. What is needed above all is to reduce the pace of immediate appearances, they fill more than half of the cells in France. The Keeper of the Seals calls on the judges to take up alternative sentences, but they do not always do so. It is a disaster when the virus enters prisons. We know of some in which the detainees can only see one person in the visiting room, but crowd seven or eight into 4 square meters to wait for the doctor or the disciplinary committee. In others, arrivals are not quarantined because there is no room to isolate them. There are still overcrowded prisons where eight or nine people sleep in the same dormitory. At a time when we keep hearing about health precautions, it does not make sense.

Have living conditions in places of deprivation of liberty hardened since the health crisis?

Dominique simonnot Yes. In prison, visiting rooms are restricted and there is no longer a unity of family life. In many places, activities are suspended. It makes life more difficult, imagine yourself 23 hours a day with two or three in a cell! Even the reception of packages is complicated, they are isolated a few days before being received. Likewise in mental hospitals there is no more entertainment and life is shrinking. The pathologies of the patients worsen, both psychic and somatic. The caregivers suffer from it too, they carry out a very difficult job in normal times and are extremely dedicated. At the Coquelles detention center, a module has been used as a police custody facility for ten years. The police chatter their teeth there in winter and die of hot summer. At the moment, three people are locked there per cell, the blankets are not changed, the mattresses are not disinfected between two in custody. I saw the same thing in a police station in the Paris suburbs. I expected to see a run down and dirty place, but, at this point, it is not possible.

Should people locked up be vaccinated as a priority?

Dominique simonnot Prisoners, psychiatric hospital patients and staff urgently need immunization. The situation is particularly worrying in confined spaces. We can say that it doesn’t give a damn when I say that we must take care of “the mad and the inmates” as a priority. But it can also be seen as the solution to a public health problem. Detainees in remand centers, sentenced to short sentences, are released from prison. Likewise, the staff go back and forth between the outside and the inside and can bring the virus into the establishments.

The situation seems tense in the administrative detention centers (CRA). Seven selected will be judged Friday for having started a fire in Mesnil-Amelot. What do you recommend in these places?

Dominique simonnot We are asking to close the CRAs, at least for the time of the Covid. In general, they form a very prison environment while people have not committed any crime that deserves to be treated in this way. But, in times of Covid, it’s even worse. People are locked up but do not leave, either because there is no theft or because they refuse to take a PCR test and are sentenced to prison terms. However, this test is not a medical gesture, which would be done with the agreement of the patient and for his good. According to the law, people in an irregular situation should only be detained for the time necessary to organize their departure. I do not understand why we are locking up these people who should not legally be locked up.