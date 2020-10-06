A nice challenge for a committed journalist. At 67, Dominique Simonnot, judicial columnist at Chained duck, was appointed on Monday to the post of general controller of prisons by President Emmanuel Macron. For the one who started her career as an educator at the Prison Administration, it is a sort of homecoming, but also the continuation of a career marked by attention to those excluded from society. Daily arrival in 1991 Release, it covers major legal matters there, but also the struggle of the sans-papiers at the time of the Saint-Bernard church. She is also interested in the poorly housed and the difficulties of life in prison. In 2018, she published a very beautiful book on the obstacle course of a Roma child in France.

Daily justice

From her interest in those whom society rejects and her taste for legal questions, she draws Justice notebooks, a chronicle that delivers an observation that is both tasty and tender of daily justice, that of immediate appearances. She uses this formula in Chained duck, which she joined in 2006, after leaving Release due to disagreement with the line taken by the daily. With this new position, Dominique Simonnot has his work cut out for him. His predecessor, Adeline Hazan, who left her post in mid-July, visited some 900 establishments during her tenure, including 164 psychiatric hospitals and 149 prisons. Above all, it will have to fight with a State that pays less and less attention to the conditions of detention that it imposes and more and more inclined to use populist rhetoric.